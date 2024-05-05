Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$26.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.