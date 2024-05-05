Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

