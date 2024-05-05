Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Matterport to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. Matterport has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $942,572 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

