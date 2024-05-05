Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.17.

TSE IVN opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

