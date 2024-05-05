Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $45.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QGEN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.95.

Get Qiagen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.