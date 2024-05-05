Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $23.57

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

