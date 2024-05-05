JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $43.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.02.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.