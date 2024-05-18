Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.89. 3,284,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

