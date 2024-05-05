Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.5255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

