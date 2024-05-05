Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Head to Head Comparison

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Corner Growth Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.20 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.09 Corner Growth Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Corner Growth Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Corner Growth Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Corner Growth Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and Corner Growth Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corner Growth Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Corner Growth Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Corner Growth Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03% Corner Growth Acquisition N/A N/A -52.53%

Volatility & Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corner Growth Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Corner Growth Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of CGA Sponsor, LLC.

