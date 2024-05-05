Richard Hyde Sells 2,000,000 Shares of West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hyde sold 2,000,000 shares of West African Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$2,630,000.00 ($1,730,263.16).
West African Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About West African Resources
