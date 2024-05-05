Analyzing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.03%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Autonomix Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Autonomix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 24.27 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -30.33 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$3.11 million N/A N/A

Autonomix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -42.13% -28.24% Autonomix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Autonomix Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Autonomix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

