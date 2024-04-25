Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $143.18 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

