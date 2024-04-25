CIBC Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Enerflex Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX stock opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.76. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$970.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5956552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

