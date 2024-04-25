Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $143.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

