Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $47.30. 456,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

