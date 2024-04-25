Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Kanzhun has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,745 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,997 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

