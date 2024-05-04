Provence Wealth Management Group Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 466.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $190,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. 4,437,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

