LSV Asset Management Purchases 582,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $129,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

