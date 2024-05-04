Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.55. 20,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a market cap of $651.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $149.79.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

