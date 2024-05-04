Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $89.49. 408,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,739. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

