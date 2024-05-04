LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $191,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.91. The company had a trading volume of 910,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

