Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OZK opened at $46.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 394.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 14.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

