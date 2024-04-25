Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $50.74 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

