StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.