StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
