MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, April 29th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.