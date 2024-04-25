Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. Cormark lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$87.26 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$88.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of C$43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

