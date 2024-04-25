First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.1 %
FHB opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
