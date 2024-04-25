First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.1 %

FHB opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

