CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $138,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.