Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.