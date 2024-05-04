Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

