Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.