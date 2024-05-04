Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of IQI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.