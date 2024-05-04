Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 514.63 ($6.46).

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

LON BDEV opened at GBX 478.70 ($6.01) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.91, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 465.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,727.27%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

