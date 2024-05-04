Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 514.63 ($6.46).
Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.0 %
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,727.27%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
