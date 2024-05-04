Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

