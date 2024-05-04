Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Z opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 255,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 265,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

