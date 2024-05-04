Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Duke Capital Stock Performance
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Duke Capital Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
