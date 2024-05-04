Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

