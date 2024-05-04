Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 621.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

