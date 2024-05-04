Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CENX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

