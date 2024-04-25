Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $326,040.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

