Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683. 26.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

