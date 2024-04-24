United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.19. 640,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.39 by $0.76. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

