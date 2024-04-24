Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 1,999,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,003. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

