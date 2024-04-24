Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.77 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,867 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.14% of MP Materials worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.