Bfsg LLC Sells 275 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. 1,223,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.