e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

