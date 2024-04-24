Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 33,554,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,540,875. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.80, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

