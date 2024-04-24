Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Unilever by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 2,956,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,310. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

