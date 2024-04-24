Safe (SAFE) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.14020209 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

