CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.72. 278,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,806,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.